Mexico's telco regulator fines Dish Mexico for Telmex deal
January 9, 2015 / 10:40 PM / 3 years ago

Mexico's telco regulator fines Dish Mexico for Telmex deal

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

MEXICO CITY, Jan 9 (Reuters) - Mexico’s telecommunications regulator has fined satellite TV provider Dish Mexico 43 million pesos ($2.95 million) for failing to disclose a tie-up with Carlos Slim’s fixed-line firm Telmex, Dish Mexico said in a statement on Friday.

The Federal Institute of Telecommunications (IFT) fined the group for having a series of contracts with Telmex that it did not inform the regulator about, and which IFT said constituted a merger, according to the statement.

The IFT determined that Dish Mexico’s agreement with Telmex, part of billionaire Carlos Slim’s America Movil, did not affect competition in the sector, the company said.

A spokesman for Telmex did not immediately respond to a request for comment.

Dish Mexico is a joint venture between Mexico’s MVS Comunicaciones and Colorado-based EchoStar Corp.

The satellite TV company and Telmex had a deal to print a single bill for shared services but competitors complained to the regulator that their relationship violated the terms of Telmex’s concession, which prevent that company from offering broadcast or pay-television services. ($1 = 14.5952 Mexican pesos) (Reporting by Christine Murray; Editing by Alan Crosby)

