FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Mexican Supreme Court rules for telecoms regulator
Sections
Featured
How a homemade tool helped North Korea's missile program
North Korea Revealed
How a homemade tool helped North Korea's missile program
Firefighters begin to gain ground
California wildfires
Firefighters begin to gain ground
Trump suggests pulling network licenses, FCC head silent
Business
Trump suggests pulling network licenses, FCC head silent
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Market News
February 27, 2012 / 11:20 PM / in 6 years

Mexican Supreme Court rules for telecoms regulator

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Feb 27 (Reuters) - Mexico’s Supreme Court on Monday ruled that independent telecommunications regulator Cofetel has the authority to set the rates phone companies charge rivals to connect to their networks, taking review power away from the Communications Ministry.

“The Supreme Court ruled that the Ministry of Communications and Transportation (SCT) has no jurisdiction to review administrative decisions of the Federal Telecommunications Commission (Cofetel),” the court said in a statement.

The case could be a blow for home phone company Axtel , which may now be forced to pay Carlos Slim’s cellphone giant America Movil a big sum for past interconnections, or what phone companies charge one another.

Mexico’s phone companies have long taken advantage of the blurred lines of authority between Cofetel and the Communications and Transport Ministry, asking one regulator to overrule an unfavorable decision by the other.

0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.