6 months ago
Mexico's Televisa says regulator could restrict its pay TV operations
March 2, 2017 / 2:04 PM / 6 months ago

Mexico's Televisa says regulator could restrict its pay TV operations

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

MEXICO CITY, March 2 (Reuters) - Mexico's Grupo Televisa on Thursday said that it and some of its units had been declared to have substantial market power in pay television by Mexico's telecoms regulator, which could lead to tougher regulation.

The company said in a statement that the ruling paved the way for the regulator to impose certain measures, but the company said that it would challenge the ruling. Televisa's cable operator Cablevision issued a similar statement. (Reporting by Michael O'Boyle)

