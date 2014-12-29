FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Mexico telecoms regulator sets 2015 interconnection fees
December 29, 2014 / 10:25 PM / 3 years ago

Mexico telecoms regulator sets 2015 interconnection fees

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

MEXICO CITY, Dec 29 (Reuters) - The Mexican telecoms regulator on Monday set the 2015 rates for interconnection fees between competing networks as part of measures to open up its historically hidebound sector dominated by Carlos Slim’s America Movil.

The Federal Institute of Telecommunications (IFT) said America Movil SAB de CV, which is trying to downsize to avoid tougher regulation, will be able to charge companies that use its network between 0.005162 pesos and 0.006246 pesos.

Companies such as Telefonica and Nextel, which are exempted from the measures imposed on America Movil because of their smaller market shares, will be able to charge 0.2505 pesos.

The government completed a major reform in 2014 designed to loosen Slim’s hold on the market he has dominated for years. Next year could also see the arrival of U.S. company AT&T Inc to compete with the billionaire.

Earlier this month, the IFT approved AT&T’s $1.7 billion purchase of Iusacell, Mexico’s third-biggest mobile operator, which lags far behind America Movil. Slim’s company has around 70 percent of the mobile market in Mexico. ($1 = 14.7690 Mexican pesos) (Reporting by Tomas Sarmiento. Editing by Andre Grenon)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
