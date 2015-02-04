Media group pulls out of bidding for Mexico TV networks -regulator

MEXICO CITY, Feb 3 (Reuters) - One of three companies that had decided to bid for two new public television networks has dropped out, Mexico’s telecoms regulator said on Tuesday.

Centro de Informacion Nacional de Estudios Tepeyac withdrew its name from the bidding process on Jan. 30, the Federal Telecommunications Institute (IFT) said in a statement.

The tenders are the result of a sweeping telecoms overhaul, passed in 2013, that seeks to open up markets controlled by Carlos Slim’s America Movil and Televisa.

In November last year, the IFT said Estudios Tepeyac, Cadena Tres I and Grupo Radio Centro had entered the bidding process.

Cadena Tres I is part of the Vazquez family empire. The family controls the privately owned Grupo Angeles, whose interests include hotels, hospitals and the media company Grupo Imagen, home to one of Mexico’s main newspapers, Excelsior.

Estudios Tepeyac is a subsidiary of Organizacion Editorial Mexicana, a newspaper company controlled by another Vazquez family member.

Grupo Radio Centro is run by Mexican businessman Francisco Aguirre.

The IFT said on Tuesday it still plans to choose the winners by March 19. (Reporting by Alexandra Alper and Tomas Sarmiento; Editing by Lisa Shumaker)