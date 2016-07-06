FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Mexico's telco regulator probing 'probable' dominant actor
July 6, 2016 / 2:00 PM / a year ago

Mexico's telco regulator probing 'probable' dominant actor

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

MEXICO CITY, July 6 (Reuters) - Mexico's telecommunications regulator has opened an investigation into the "probable existence" of a dominant actor in the sector, according to a statement posted in the government's official gazette on Wednesday.

The statement did not specify which company or companies are the target of the inquiry by the Federal Telecommunications Institute (IFT), only alleging that an unspecified dominant actor may be wielding "substantial power" over voice, data or video services.

Previous IFT investigations of monopoly power in Mexico's telecommunications sector have focused in large part on companies controlled by billionaire Carlos Slim, especially America Movil and its fixed-line unit Telmex.

The investigation will be conducted over the next 90 days, the statement said. (Reporting by David Alire Garcia and Veronica Gomez; Editing by Bill Trott)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
