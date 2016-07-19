UPDATE 1-Mexico telecoms watchdog sets price rules for Telmex up to 2018

(Adds detail on IFT actions)

MEXICO CITY, July 19 (Reuters) - Mexico's telecoms regulator said on Tuesday it had set price rules for 2015-2018 for fixed-line telephone firms Telmex and Telnor, part of tycoon Carlos Slim's America Movil, in line with a 2013 law seeking to place new restrictions on the telecom giant.

The Federal Telecommunications Institute (IFT) said it had established price ceilings for all dominant players in the sector for local fixed line services, as well as for long distance and broadband internet access.

The IFT has beefed up scrutiny of America Movil since it declared the company dominant in 2014.

The new price rules are aimed at lowering costs in a market where America Movil controls about 70 percent of mobile subscriptions and some 60 percent of all fixed-line business.