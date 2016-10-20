FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
10 months ago
Mexico says received 2 bids for long-delayed wholesale mobile network
October 20, 2016

Mexico says received 2 bids for long-delayed wholesale mobile network

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

MEXICO CITY, Oct 20 (Reuters) - Two consortiums presented bids to build and run Mexico's 700MHz wholesale mobile network, the communications and transport ministry said on Thursday, as the long-delayed tender for the ambitious but risky project nears completion.

The network, which must cover at least 85 percent of the population, was part of a sweeping telecoms reform aimed at curbing the dominance of Carlos Slim's America Movil.

A consortium called Altan, which includes Mexican companies Megacable and Axtel, presented one of the bids. The second group was made up of Rivada Networks and Spectrum Frontier, the ministry said. (Reporting by Christine Murray)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
