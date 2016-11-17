FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
9 months ago
Mexico declares only remaining bidder winner of wholesale network
#Market News
November 17, 2016 / 4:55 PM / 9 months ago

Mexico declares only remaining bidder winner of wholesale network

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

MEXICO CITY, Nov 17 (Reuters) - Mexico on Thursday declared a consortium backed by Morgan Stanley Infrastructure and the World Bank's International Finance Corporation as the winner of a tender to build and run a national wholesale mobile network.

The Altan group, which was the only remaining bidder for the long-delayed project, promised that the network would cover 92.2 percent of the population within seven years.

The consortium also includes Mexico's Megacable and conglomerate Alfa's unit Axtel. (Reporting by Christine Murray)

