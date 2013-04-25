Mexico telecom bill returned to Senate for minor change

MEXICO CITY, April 25 (Reuters) - Mexico’s lower house of Congress gave general approval to a telecoms reform on Thursday that aims to boost competition in the phone and television markets and tame dominant players like tycoon Carlos Slim and broadcaster Televisa.

However the bill, which is one of the main planks of a wider reform drive that President Enrique Pena Nieto hopes will boost economic growth and modernize Latin America’s No.2 economy, must now return to the Senate after lawmakers called for a minor change in language.

Pena Nieto faces a challenge in the months ahead to push through key fiscal and energy reforms.