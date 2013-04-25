FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Mexico telecom bill returned to Senate for minor change
Sections
Featured
Chaos, hacks stalk bitcoin investors
Future of Money
Chaos, hacks stalk bitcoin investors
Reuters Backstory: No stranger to crisis in Puerto Rico
Puerto Rico
Reuters Backstory: No stranger to crisis in Puerto Rico
When stock-picking, growth is what matters most
Exchange-traded funds
When stock-picking, growth is what matters most
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Market News
April 25, 2013 / 11:42 PM / in 4 years

Mexico telecom bill returned to Senate for minor change

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

MEXICO CITY, April 25 (Reuters) - Mexico’s lower house of Congress gave general approval to a telecoms reform on Thursday that aims to boost competition in the phone and television markets and tame dominant players like tycoon Carlos Slim and broadcaster Televisa.

However the bill, which is one of the main planks of a wider reform drive that President Enrique Pena Nieto hopes will boost economic growth and modernize Latin America’s No.2 economy, must now return to the Senate after lawmakers called for a minor change in language.

Pena Nieto faces a challenge in the months ahead to push through key fiscal and energy reforms.

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.