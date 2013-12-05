FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Mexico's Televisa says watchdog is weighing whether it is dominant
December 5, 2013

Mexico's Televisa says watchdog is weighing whether it is dominant

MEXICO CITY, Dec 5 (Reuters) - Mexican TV and radio giant Televisa said on Thursday it has been notified by the country’s competition watchdog that it was weighing whether the media group has a dominant position as a broadcaster.

The notification of Televisa is the first step in a telecoms reform passed earlier this year by Mexico’s Congress that gives the new Federal Telecommunications Institute (IFT) sweeping powers to clamp down on dominant players and spur competition in the sector.

Televisa, the world’s largest producer of Spanish-language content, said in a regulatory filing it was analyzing the news and preparing an official response.

