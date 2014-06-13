FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Mexico's telco regulator delays TV channel tender until September
Sections
Featured
Thousands more evacuated from 'unwieldy beast' California fires
California wildfires
Thousands more evacuated from 'unwieldy beast' California fires
Netflix gets Wall Street boost
Business
Netflix gets Wall Street boost
Bringing aid to Puerto Rico
Wider Image
Bringing aid to Puerto Rico
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Market News
June 13, 2014 / 12:45 AM / 3 years ago

Mexico's telco regulator delays TV channel tender until September

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

MEXICO CITY, June 12 (Reuters) - Mexico’s telecoms regulator said on Thursday it would delay the first step for its tender of two new national TV channels until September from June, citing a delay in new laws that should set out details of a sector overhaul approved in 2013.

The Federal Telecommunications Institute (IFT) pushed back the start date for the bid process to September 2 and 3.

Bidders were originally asked to seek competition clearance from the new watchdog by June 16 and 17.

The reform aims to boost competition in the phone business dominated by tycoon Carlos Slim’s America Movil, as well as broadcasting, where Televisa is by far the biggest player.

So-called secondary laws hashing out the fine print of the reform were due to be approved by December 2013, but political bickering and a heavy legislative agenda have delayed passage. (Reporting by Alexandra Alper)

0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.