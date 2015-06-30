Mexico will give competitors access to Telmex phone networks -sources

MEXICO CITY, June 30 (Reuters) - Mexico’s telecoms regulator will open access to the “last mile” of Telmex telephone networks to competitors, two sources said on Tuesday, in a decision that aims to increase competition in a sector dominated by billionaire Carlos Slim.

The move will force Telmex, owned by Slim’s America Movil , to let other companies use part of its vast fixed line infrastructure. The “last mile” connects competitors using Telmex’s fixed line infrastructure with their end-user customers.

Spokespeople for Telmex and the Federal Telecommunications Institute (IFT), the national regulator, declined to comment.

The specific terms of the arrangement, which was widely expected by the market, are unclear, the sources said.

The sources could not be identified because they were not authorized to speak on the record.

Since declaring America Movil dominant in the sector last year, the IFT has been introducing stricter measures designed to boost access to a sector seen as less competitive than Mexico’s peers. America Movil operates around 70 percent of Mexico’s mobile and fixed lines. (Reporting by Tomas Sarmiento and Cyntia Barrera; Writing by Max de Haldevang; Editing by Bernard Orr)