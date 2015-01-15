FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Telefonica's Mexico unit not in talks to buy America Movil assets
Sections
Featured
Bitcoin thrashed in tidal wave of negativity
Future of Money
Bitcoin thrashed in tidal wave of negativity
Labor reform in France’s Macron economy
Commentary
Labor reform in France’s Macron economy
Coffee consolidation percolates as hipsters drink up
Business
Coffee consolidation percolates as hipsters drink up
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Market News
January 15, 2015 / 2:30 AM / 3 years ago

Telefonica's Mexico unit not in talks to buy America Movil assets

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

MEXICO CITY, Jan 14 (Reuters) - The Mexican unit of Spanish telecoms company Telefonica is not in talks to buy assets belonging to tycoon Carlos Slim’s America Movil, Telefonica Mexico’s chairman Francisco Gil Diaz told Reuters on Wednesday.

Last summer, America Movil, which dominates the Mexican phone market, said it would sell assets to reduce its market share in Mexico and avoid sweeping new anti-trust legislation passed by the government.

Gil Diaz said there were no discussions between Telefonica Mexico, a distant, second-place cellphone rival, and America Movil to buy the company’s assets, but that there might be between Slim’s firm and Telefonica’s Spanish headquarters.

“I think that right now, that’s not something that’s being worked on,” he said in an interview with Reuters.

In 2014, Mexico implemented reforms to shake up its telecom and broadcast market by weakening the dominance of broadcaster Televisa and America Movil. (Reporting by Tomas Sarmiento; Additional reporting by Chrissie Murray and Noe Torres)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.