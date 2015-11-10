FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
REFILE-Mexico's Telefonica unit given record fine over quality
November 10, 2015 / 2:57 AM / 2 years ago

REFILE-Mexico's Telefonica unit given record fine over quality

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

(Refiles to fix Telefonica RIC in story text)

MEXICO CITY, Nov 9 (Reuters) - Mexico’s telecommunications regulator on Monday fined a unit of Spain’s Telefonica a record 410.9 million Mexican pesos ($25 million) for not complying with quality controls.

The Federal Telecommunications Institute (IFT) said the fine was imposed in response to the high number of dropped calls by Pegaso, owned by Mexico’s No. 2 wireless operator Telefonica , and was the largest sanction in its two-year history.

The IFT was formed as part of larger reforms to the country’s telecoms sector in order to curb the power of billionaire Carlos Slim’s America Movil, lower prices and improve quality.

The IFT voted 5 to 2 to impose the fine after hearing Pegaso’s arguments. It said the company had 15 days to contest the decision.

$1 = 16.7665 Mexican pesos Reporting by Anna Yukhananov; Editing by Ken Wills

