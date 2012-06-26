FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
June 26, 2012 / 9:17 PM / 5 years ago

Telefonica seeks $1 bln from Mexico over phone fees

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

* Telefonica’s Movistar brand is No. 2 in Mexico

* Spanish firm notified Mexico in Sept of its intention

MEXICO CITY, June 26 (Reuters) - Spain’s Telefonica has lodged a $1 billion-plus complaint with a World Bank tribunal charging that Mexico’s telecom regulator is making investment too costly.

Telefonica says that by lowering fees it can charge rivals to connect to its network, Mexico’s regulators affected the company’s ability to invest in the country. That violates an investment treaty between Mexico and Spain, according to an initial notice sent to Mexico’s economy ministry.

The company, whose Movistar Mexico unit is a distant second in Mexico’s cell phone market, behind billionaire Carlos Slim’s dominant America Movil, is seeking 14.737 billion Mexican pesos ($1.06 billion).

The Spanish company first notified Mexico’s economy ministry of its intent to seek arbitration in September and it filed the claim with the World Bank’s International Centre for Settlement of Investment Disputes (ICSID) last week.

News of the filing was first reported by the website Investment Arbitration Reporter.

A spokesman for Telefonica did not comment and a spokesman for Mexico’s economy ministry did not immediately respond to a request for comment.

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.