Shares in Mexican broadcaster Televisa drop 2 pct
March 19, 2013 / 4:15 PM / 5 years ago

Shares in Mexican broadcaster Televisa drop 2 pct

MEXICO CITY, March 19 (Reuters) - Shares in Mexican broadcaster Televisa fell 2 percent Tuesday, the first day of trading this week following a local holiday on Monday.

Late last week, a Mexican congressional committee passed a sweeping reform proposal that aims to boost competition in the country’s television and phone markets. Discussions on the reform bill are continuing in Congress on Tuesday.

Shares of Televisa, the world’s biggest producer of Spanish-language content, dropped to 63.77 pesos at 10:01 a.m. local time (1601 GMT).

