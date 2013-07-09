FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
July 9, 2013 / 4:25 AM / 4 years ago

UPDATE 1-Mexico's Televisa Q2 net profit rises 31 pct

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

* Profit up almost 31 percent to over 1.8 billion pesos

* Revenue rises 6.4 percent to 18.1 billion pesos

MEXICO CITY, July 8 (Reuters) - Mexican media company Grupo Televisa, the world’s biggest producer of Spanish-language content, said on Monday lower financing costs helped boost its second-quarter net profit nearly 31 percent from the same year-ago period.

Televisa reported a net profit of 1.826 billion pesos ($141 million) compared to 1.396 billion pesos in the year-earlier quarter. Revenue rose 6.4 percent to nearly 18.1 billion pesos.

Televisa’s investment costs soared in the second-quarter of 2012 due to its acquisition of 50 percent of cellphone company Iusacell from Grupo Salinas, which controls Mexico’s No. 2 broadcaster TV Azteca.

Financing costs in the second quarter fell by 963 million pesos compared to the same period last year to under 1.2 billion pesos.

Televisa shares are down nearly 9 percent so far this year after lawmakers passed a law that seeks to increase competition in the television market. Analysts warn the stock could face further pressure as a more powerful regulator comes into office.

