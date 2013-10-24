FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
UPDATE 1-Mexico broadcaster Televisa posts 16.5 pct fall in third-qtr profit
#Market News
October 24, 2013 / 11:35 PM / 4 years ago

UPDATE 1-Mexico broadcaster Televisa posts 16.5 pct fall in third-qtr profit

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

MEXICO CITY, Oct 24 (Reuters) - Mexican media company Grupo Televisa, the world’s biggest producer of Spanish-language content, said on Thursday its third-quarter profit fell 16.5 percent, hurt by a higher tax burden, interest payments and currency fluctuations.

The company reported a profit of 2.39 billion pesos ($181.7 million) compared to 2.86 billion pesos in the year-earlier quarter.

Televisa said in a press release that revenues rose 8.1 percent in the June-September period to 18.76 billion pesos.

Televisa shares closed the day up 0.74 percent at 78.75 pesos before the results were announced.

