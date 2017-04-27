FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Shares in Mexican broadcaster Televisa down more than 4 pct
April 27, 2017

Shares in Mexican broadcaster Televisa down more than 4 pct

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

MEXICO CITY, April 27 (Reuters) - Shares in Mexican broadcaster Televisa dropped more than 4 percent on Thursday after it posted its first-quarter results that showed weak sales despite a 125-percent year-on-year rise in net profit.

Grupo Financiero Banorte changed its outlook for the stock to hold from buy on Thursday. The company said on a conference call that the first half of 2017 looked challenging but the second half of the year would likely be more positive. (Reporting by Miguel Angel Gutierrez and Gabriel Stargardter)

