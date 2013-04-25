FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
UPDATE 1-Mexico's Televisa reports lower first-quarter profit
#Market News
April 25, 2013 / 11:21 PM / 4 years ago

UPDATE 1-Mexico's Televisa reports lower first-quarter profit

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

MEXICO CITY, April 25 (Reuters) - Mexican media company Grupo Televisa, the world’s biggest producer of Spanish-language content, said on Thursday its first-quarter profit fell 29 percent, hurt by a loss on its investment in cell phone company Iusacell.

The company reported a profit of 1.07 billion pesos (US$87 million), compared with 1.51 billion pesos in the year-earlier quarter. Revenue increased 2 percent to 15.5 billion pesos.

Televisa’s bottom line was hit by a quarterly loss of 217.7 million pesos from its joint venture in Iusacell. The media company bought half of Iusacell from Grupo Salinas, which controls Mexico’s No. 2 broadcaster TV Azteca, last year.

Televisa shares are down 6.5 percent this year as Mexico’s government seeks to pass a bill that would increase competition in the phone and television markets, dominated by Carlos Slim and Emilio Azcarraga’s Televisa.

Televisa shares closed up 1.10 percent at 63.65 pesos, before the company reported.

