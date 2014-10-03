FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Televisa loses another board member due to conflict of interest
October 3, 2014 / 11:20 PM / 3 years ago

Televisa loses another board member due to conflict of interest

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

MEXICO CITY, Oct 3 (Reuters) - Mexico’s biggest broadcaster, Grupo Televisa, said on Friday that board member Claudio Gonzalez resigned because of a conflict of interest.

Gonzalez’s resignation comes two weeks after German Larrea, one of Mexico’s richest men, stepped down from Televisa’s board because he wants to acquire his own television network and would have a conflict of interest.

Televisa said Gonzalez’s son has joined a strategic committee formed by Carlos Slim’s telephone company America Movil to analyze its options following changes to telecom rules in Mexico.

“As a result of the recent broadcast and telecom reform, it’s of the utmost importance to eliminate any conflict of interest from our board,” said Televisa Chief Executive Emilio Azcarraga in a statement.

Televisa, the world’s largest provider of Spanish-language content, is set to face more competition when the government auctions off the rights for two new TV networks next year. (Reporting by Elinor Comlay. Editing by Andre Grenon)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
