By Noel Randewich
| MEXICO CITY, June 29
MEXICO CITY, June 29 A cable operator belonging
to Mexico's largest television network has won a legal case to
stop the sale of Roku video streaming devices in the country on
the grounds that the gadgets are often hacked to let users view
pirated channels.
Cablevision, a cable TV provider owned by Televisa
, said a Mexico City tribunal on Wednesday upheld a
previous order to suspend the importation and distribution of
the devices.
"Cablevision cannot allow the content that it licenses from
domestic and foreign companies to be illegally used,"
Cablevision spokeswoman Maria Eugenia Zurita told Reuters via
email. "We would also like Roku Inc to better supervise the use
of its software so that it's not used inappropriately."
Connected to televisions, Roku devices provide access to
Netflix, Hulu, Amazon, Starz and other services over
the Internet. They and similar products are a major part of a
consumer trend away from cable television in recent years.
Los Gatos, California-based Roku disagrees with Wednesday's
court ruling and will continue legal efforts to ensure it is
able to distribute its products in Mexico, General Counsel Steve
Kay said in a statement.
"Today's decision is not the final word in this complex
legal matter, and it is not expected to prevent consumers from
purchasing Roku products in Mexico at this time," Kay said.
Hackers in Mexico use messaging app WhatsApp to offer Roku
owners illegal access to monthly packages of hundreds of
television channels, including Televisa's, HBO, ESPN and others.
In some cases, customers make cash transfers at convenience
stores and then send the hackers photos of their receipts.
A judge last week issued a court order requested by
Cablevision to stop the importation and sale of the Roku
devices, but Roku then won a suspension. Wednesday's decision
overturned that suspension.
Following the latest ruling, Roku devices on Thursday were
available for purchase on the Mexican websites of Amazon.com
, Best Buy and Wal Mart de Mexico.
Roku accounted for nearly half of all over-the-top streaming
devices in the United States last year, according to market
research firm comScore.
(Reporting by Noel Randewich; Editing by Jonathan Oatis)