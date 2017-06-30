By Noel Randewich
| MEXICO CITY
MEXICO CITY A cable operator belonging to
Mexico's largest television network said on Friday it won court
rulings against requests by Office Depot and Radio
Shack to resume sales of Roku video streaming devices after
another court banned them.
Cablevision, a cable TV provider owned by Televisa
, told Reuters via email the judgments were made by
a civil appeals court on Thursday. They were the latest in a
legal fight by Cablevision to stop the importation and
distribution of Roku devices in Mexico on the grounds that they
are sometimes hacked to allow users view pirated channels.
An Office Depot spokesman did not immediately respond to a
request for comment and a Radio Shack spokesman could not
immediately be reached.
Connected to televisions, Roku devices provide access to
Netflix, Hulu, Amazon, Starz and other services over
the internet.
Cablevision called on Roku to change its software to make it
unusable by hackers selling illegal content, the Mexican company
told Reuters in an emailed statement.
Hackers in Mexico use messaging app WhatsApp to offer Roku
owners illegal access to monthly packages of hundreds of
television channels, including Televisa's, HBO, ESPN and others.
On Wednesday, a court reaffirmed a previous court order
halting the importation of distribution of the devices in
Mexico. Roku had won a suspension.