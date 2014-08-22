FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Mexico's watchdog tells Televisa to rethink infrastructure plan
August 22, 2014 / 7:55 PM / 3 years ago

Mexico's watchdog tells Televisa to rethink infrastructure plan

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

MEXICO CITY, Aug 22 (Reuters) - The world’s biggest broadcaster of Spanish-language content, Grupo Televisa, has 15 days to resubmit an acceptable plan for infrastructure sharing with other broadcast concessions, Mexico’s telecom watchdog said on Friday.

The Federal Telecommunications Institute (IFT) said it had suggested certain changes to a plan previously submitted by Televisa and was giving the broadcaster the additional time to make those changes.

Mexico’s government last year approved a constitutional reform that said phone and broadcast companies with more than 50 percent of the market share are subject to harsher regulation.

Among the new rules, Televisa needs IFT approval for any plan that sets out the conditions for infrastructure sharing.

The IFT did not give details about its specific suggestions to Televisa but said the previous plan “did not meet all the requirements (dominant) companies must include in an infrastructure offer.” (Reporting by Elinor Comlay; Editing by Lisa Shumaker)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
