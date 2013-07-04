FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Mexico watchdog dismisses appeal, fines Slim's Telmex -reports
July 4, 2013 / 2:16 PM / 4 years ago

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

MEXICO CITY, July 4 (Reuters) - Mexico’s competition authority dismissed an appeal by Telmex, billionaire businessman Carlos Slim’s fixed-line phone company, and fined the company about $50 million for anti-competitive practices, local media reported on Thursday.

The watchdog first announced the fine in February, when it ruled that Telmex had denied a rival phone company access to some of its network.

About 80 percent of Mexico’s fixed lines are operated by Telmex, which is a subsidiary of Latin America’s biggest phone company, America Movil.

An appeal by Telmex was overruled at a Federal Competition Commission meeting on Wednesday, local media reported.

Separately, the commission also fined local television company Grupo Televisa 53.8 million pesos ($4.11 million) for failing to comply with certain conditions related to an acquisition.

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
