Mexico's competition watchdog fines Slim company $52 mln

MEXICO CITY, Feb 7 (Reuters) - Mexico’s competition watchdog on Thursday fined the fixed-line phone company controlled by Carlos Slim $52 million for monopolistic practices, according to a commissioner to the Federal Competition Commission.

Telmex, which is part of Slim’s phone behemoth America Movil , was fined 657 million pesos, commissioner Miguel Flores announced via twitter.

A spokesman for the competition commission did not immediately respond to a request for details.

A Telmex spokeswoman declined to comment immediately.