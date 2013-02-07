FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Mexico's competition watchdog fines Slim company $52 mln
February 7, 2013 / 4:06 PM / 5 years ago

Mexico's competition watchdog fines Slim company $52 mln

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

MEXICO CITY, Feb 7 (Reuters) - Mexico’s competition watchdog on Thursday fined the fixed-line phone company controlled by Carlos Slim $52 million for monopolistic practices, according to a commissioner to the Federal Competition Commission.

Telmex, which is part of Slim’s phone behemoth America Movil , was fined 657 million pesos, commissioner Miguel Flores announced via twitter.

A spokesman for the competition commission did not immediately respond to a request for details.

A Telmex spokeswoman declined to comment immediately.

