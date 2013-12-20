FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Mexico says last mile of fixed-line phone network to be shared
Sections
Featured
Trump ramps up NFL fight, calls for ban on kneeling
U.S.
Trump ramps up NFL fight, calls for ban on kneeling
U.S. appeals court to consider rights of gay workers
U.S.
U.S. appeals court to consider rights of gay workers
Turkey threatens retaliation after Iraqi Kurdish independence vote
Iraq
Turkey threatens retaliation after Iraqi Kurdish independence vote
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Market News
December 20, 2013 / 4:45 PM / 4 years ago

Mexico says last mile of fixed-line phone network to be shared

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

MEXICO CITY, Dec 20 (Reuters) - Mexico’s telecoms regulator has told the country’s dominant fixed line provider it will have to start sharing part of its phone network, measures that will apply to billionaire Carlos Slim’s America Movil.

America Movil’s Mexican home phone and internet company, Telmex, has around 80 percent of the market.

In a report, the Federal Telecommunications Institute (IFT) said it had started the procedure whereby the dominant operator would have to share with other operators the so-called last mile of its network that connects directly to customers.

The procedure is known as local-loop unbundling and was part of a sweeping phone and broadcasting reform passed by Mexico’s government earlier this year.

A spokeswoman for Telmex declined to comment.

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.