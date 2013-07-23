FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
UPDATE 1-Death toll in Mexico explosion rises to five -Ternium
July 23, 2013 / 10:37 PM / in 4 years

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

MONTERREY, Mexico, July 23 (Reuters) - The death toll from Monday’s explosion at Italian-Argentine steelmaker Ternium’s Guerrero plant in northern Mexico has risen to five, the company said on Tuesday.

Five men, aged 19 to 50, died at the steel mill and another nine were injured, the Luxembourg-based company said.

The cause of the blast, which occurred during routine maintenance, was being investigated, the firm said.

The company said it did not expect shipments to be seriously affected.

Ternium controls Brazilian steelmaker Usinas Siderúrgicas de Minas Gerais SA.

