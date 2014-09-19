FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Mexico REIT Terrafina raises $400 million with certificate issue
September 19, 2014 / 5:05 AM / 3 years ago

Mexico REIT Terrafina raises $400 million with certificate issue

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

MEXICO CITY, Sept 18 (Reuters) - Mexican real estate investment trust (REIT) Terrafina said on Thursday it had raised around $400 million through the sale of some 192.5 million new tradable certificates.

Terrafina, which has distribution centers and light manufacturing properties, said the issue had raised 5.3 billion pesos ($400.11 million) and that the sum could rise to 6.1 billion pesos with the overallotment option.

The certificates were issued at 27.5 pesos each.

The REITs, known in Mexico as FIBRAs, issue certificates that function in a similar way to shares on the local stock exchange, and allow investors to participate in the Mexican property market without owning buildings. (1 US dollar = 13.2462 Mexican peso) (Reporting by Dave Graham and Tomas Sarmiento; Editing by Stephen Coates)

