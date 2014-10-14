FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
American killed by camel at Mexico beach resort
Sections
Featured
France defends Iran nuclear deal, Trump to decide ' very soon'
United Nations General Assembly
France defends Iran nuclear deal, Trump to decide ' very soon'
Chipotle's 'queso' topping not a hit with customers, shares slide
Business
Chipotle's 'queso' topping not a hit with customers, shares slide
10,000 UK finance jobs affected in Brexit's first wave
Brexit
10,000 UK finance jobs affected in Brexit's first wave
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Consumer Goods and Retail
October 14, 2014 / 6:45 PM / 3 years ago

American killed by camel at Mexico beach resort

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

MEXICO CITY, Oct 14 (Reuters) - A 60-year-old American was killed by a camel which escaped from its pen and attacked him at a wildlife center he owned in the Mexican beach resort of Tulum, local emergency services said on Tuesday.

Richard Mileski, who was from the Chicago area, was found dead early on Monday, said Antonio Gomez, a Tulum emergency services spokesman.

“When we arrived, the people who were there said (the camel) got out of its stable and attacked him,” said Gomez. “It dragged him, climbed on top of him, was kicking him, biting him and sat on top of him.”

Gomez said the dromedary, which is a type of camel predominantly from the Middle East and North Africa, was then taken away by Mexico’s federal agency of environmental protection Profepa. He also said the emergency services then closed the park.

Mileski was the owner of the Tulum Monkey Sanctuary where the attack took place, Gomez added. The park’s website was down on Tuesday and telephone calls went unanswered.

Tulum, which is near the Caribbean beach resorts of Cancun and Playa Del Carmen, is the site of one of the most beautiful beaches in Mexico, and is popular with tourists. (Reporting by Noe Torres and Gabriel Stargardter, editing by G Crosse)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.