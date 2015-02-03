FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
UPDATE 1-China to seek compensation for scrapped $3.75 bln Mexico railway deal
Sections
Featured
Pastors stand firm as Trump's evangelical base weakens
Politics
Pastors stand firm as Trump's evangelical base weakens
Domestic pressure keeps Suu Kyi silent on the Rohingya
Rohingya refugee crisis
Domestic pressure keeps Suu Kyi silent on the Rohingya
Beijing bitcoin exchanges to announce trading halt: source
Future of Money
Beijing bitcoin exchanges to announce trading halt: source
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Intel
February 3, 2015 / 2:20 AM / 3 years ago

UPDATE 1-China to seek compensation for scrapped $3.75 bln Mexico railway deal

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

* CRCC says plans to seek compensation

* Second time Mexico shelved project

* Contract would have been biggest overseas construction deal for Chinese firm (Updates with CRCC statement)

SHANGHAI, Feb 3 (Reuters) - State-backed China Railway Construction Corp (CRCC) said it plans to seek compensation from the government of Mexico after it scrapped a $3.75 billion high-speed rail project the company was bidding for.

The company did not say how much it was seeking, but this is the second time Mexico has shelved the project. A consortium led by CRCC had been the only bidder for an earlier tender, but Mexico cancelled it late last year due to conflict-of-interest concerns about a local company.

Mexico relaunched the tender last month, and sources had told Reuters that CRCC was poised to clinch the deal. The government, however, said on Saturday it had scrapped the project altogether due to budget cuts.

The Chinese government has been working hard to export its high-speed technology abroad after building the world’s longest rail network in a decade. The Mexican contract would have been the largest single overseas construction deal won by a Chinese firm.

CRCC said late on Monday the project was a “single special case” whose suspension would not impact its overseas activities.

The National Development and Reform Commission, China’s top economic planning agency, in a separate statement, also urged Mexico to “properly deal with the huge manpower and money Chinese enterprises invested in the project bid”. (Reporting by Brenda Goh; Editing by Stephen Coates and Miral Fahmy)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.