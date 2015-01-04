FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Mexico to relaunch high speed train tender on Jan 14
January 4, 2015

Mexico to relaunch high speed train tender on Jan 14

MEXICO CITY, Jan 4 (Reuters) - Mexico will publish preliminary terms on Jan. 14 for a high-speed train contract that was abruptly canceled in November, Mexico’s Transportation Ministry said on Sunday.

The government revoked the single-bid deal, shortly before disclosures that the first lady was acquiring a luxury home from a Mexican company that was part of the winning Chinese-led consortium.

The terms of the tender, which will be open for 180 days, will be similar to the original one for the $3.75 billion contract, the government said. (Reporting by Tomas Sarmiento and Alexandra Alper; Editing by Leslie Adler)

