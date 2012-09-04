FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Mexican President-elect Pena Nieto unveils transition team
#Market News
September 4, 2012 / 6:45 PM / 5 years ago

Mexican President-elect Pena Nieto unveils transition team

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

MEXICO CITY, Sept 4 (Reuters) - Mexican President-elect Enrique Pena Nieto unveiled his transition team on Tuesday, and named his election campaign manager, Luis Videgaray, viewed as a possible pick for finance minister, as its head.

Centrist Pena Nieto, 46, will be sworn in on Dec. 1 and has pledged a raft of reforms to the labor market, the tax system and state oil monopoly Pemex, which he hopes will help boost economic growth to about 6 percent a year.

Pena Nieto wants to encourage more private investment in Pemex, which became a symbol of Mexican self-sufficiency, and soften labor laws.

However, he will likely face resistance from leftist rival and election runner-up Andres Manuel Lopez Obrador, who refuses to recognize his victory, as well as from some within the ranks of his own Institutional Revolutionary Party (PRI).

The transition team includes members of his inner circle, some of whom could form part of his Cabinet, as well as members from his team during his 2005-2011 governorship of the State of Mexico and figures from the PRI’s old guard.

The PRI was dogged by allegations of corruption and dirty tricks during its 71-year rule that ended in 2000, and Pena Nieto has sought to push the image of a new, reinvented PRI.

An official close to Pena Nieto said Cabinet positions could be filled by people not on the list.

Videgaray, an economist educated at the Massachusetts Institute of Technology, is part of a new generation of PRI technocrats whom analysts consider well-qualified to keep Mexico’s finances healthy.

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
