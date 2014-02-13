FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Mexico's President to ask Supreme Court to rule on TV battle
Sections
Featured
Trump steps up war of words with NFL
U.S.
Trump steps up war of words with NFL
Hundreds leave homes near crumbling dam
Puerto Rico
Hundreds leave homes near crumbling dam
Merkel chastened
Germany
Merkel chastened
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Market News
February 13, 2014 / 8:30 PM / 4 years ago

Mexico's President to ask Supreme Court to rule on TV battle

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

MEXICO CITY, Feb 13 (Reuters) - Mexico’s President Enrique Pena Nieto will ask the country’s Supreme Court to rule on whether satellite and cable operators should carry free-to-air stations, his spokesman said on Thursday.

The President will request the Supreme Court “decide and confirm the full powers” of the telecom regulator, the Federal Institute for Telecommunications, the spokesman said.

Earlier this week a federal district judge ruled that the IFT did not have the power to decide on “must-offer, must-carry” rules which force satellite and cable firms to show free stations.

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.