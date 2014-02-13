FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
UPDATE 1-Mexico's President to ask Supreme Court to rule in TV battle
#Market News
February 13, 2014 / 9:15 PM / 4 years ago

UPDATE 1-Mexico's President to ask Supreme Court to rule in TV battle

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

By Elinor Comlay

MEXICO CITY, Feb 13 (Reuters) - Mexico’s President Enrique Pena Nieto will ask the country’s Supreme Court to rule on the powers of the country’s new telecommunications regulator, as broadcasters and pay television providers battle over free-to-air stations.

Mexico’s government last year passed a constitutional reform that established the regulator, the Federal Institute for Telecommunications (IFT), and new rules aimed at increasing competition in Mexico’s television and phone markets.

This week, one of Mexico’s two main broadcasters, Grupo Televisa, obtained a court ruling that said the IFT did not have the power to decide on one of the new rules known as ‘must offer, must carry’, which obliges pay television services to offer free-to-air channels.

The President will request the Supreme Court “decide and confirm the full powers” of the IFT, spokesman Eduardo Sanchez said.

“So-called must carry and must offer...is an essential part of the constitutional reform,” said Sanchez.

Satellite company Dish Mexico said last week the regulator should declare broadcaster Grupo Televisa a dominant company, to increase competition.

Dish Mexico, a joint venture of Echostar Corp and local media company MVS, is already broadcasting free-to-air television channels from Televisa and TV Azteca.

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
