FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
UPDATE 2-Mexico's TV Azteca to build, operate fiber optic network in Peru
Sections
Featured
Cowboys, Cardinals link arms amid anthem protests
U.S.
Cowboys, Cardinals link arms amid anthem protests
'Panic out there' as tech stocks selloff deepens
Technology
'Panic out there' as tech stocks selloff deepens
Why consumers pay the price for hurricane fuel shortages
Energy & Environment
Why consumers pay the price for hurricane fuel shortages
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Market News
December 23, 2013 / 7:36 PM / 4 years ago

UPDATE 2-Mexico's TV Azteca to build, operate fiber optic network in Peru

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

MEXICO CITY, Dec 23 (Reuters) - Mexico’s second-biggest broadcaster, TV Azteca, said on Monday it had won a contract to build and operate a fiber optic network in Peru that will cover about 80 percent of the Andean nation, the company said in a statement.

Construction of the network, which will extend about 13,400 kilometers (8,300 miles), will begin in early 2014 and will take about two years to complete, the statement said.

A Peruvian official said the government will spend up to $333.2 million on the project.

A spokesman for TV Azteca, however, said the project will cost the government about $760 million over its 20 year life.

Carlos Paredes, Peru’s transportation and communications minister, said in a statement that the network will cut Internet connection costs in the country by up to 80 percent.

TV Azteca, is controlled by billionaire businessman Ricardo Salinas, is currently building a fiber optic network in Colombia, the statement added.

TV Azteca and its main competitor, Televisa, together have a 95 percent share of Mexico’s broadcast television market.

TV Azteca shares closed up 0.92 percent at 6.59 pesos per share after the news.

The government earlier this year passed a sweeping overhaul of the telecommunications industry that aims to bolster competition in both the phone and TV markets.

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.