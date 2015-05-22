Mexico's Unifin shares rise on market debut

MEXICO CITY, May 22 (Reuters) - Shares in Mexican leasing agent Unifin rose by as much as 11.8 percent on their first day of trading on Friday, after an initial public offering of 3.136 billion pesos ($205.40 million).

Priced at 28 pesos, the shares opened at 29.4 pesos and at one point climbed as high as 31.3 pesos. At around 12:15 p.m. local time (1715 GMT), the shares were trading at 30.78 pesos.

Based in Mexico City, Unifin sells leases for construction machinery, airplanes and other equipment. ($1 = 15.2678 Mexican pesos) (Reporting by Veronica Gomez and Max De Haldevang; Editing by Jonathan Oatis)