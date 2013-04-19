FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Mexico's Urbi says invokes grace period for bond coupon payment
April 19, 2013 / 5:30 PM / 4 years ago

Mexico's Urbi says invokes grace period for bond coupon payment

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

MEXICO CITY, April 19 (Reuters) - Mexican homebuilder Urbi Desarrollos said it will not meet a bond coupon payment due on Friday, invoking a 30-day grace period.

Urbi said the payment due on its 2016 bonds is for $6.4 million.

The company gave no further details in a statement to Mexico’s stock exchange.

Urbi, along with Mexico’s other big homebuilders, has seen its financial position deteriorate as it struggles with a heavy debt load and slowing sales of new suburban homes.

Geo, Mexico’s biggest homebuilder, said last week it was seeking to restructure its debt.

Homex, the country’s second-biggest homebuilder, said earlier this week it was exploring ways to increase its liquidity.

