Deutsche Bank sues Mexico's Urbi over loan
May 9, 2013

Deutsche Bank sues Mexico's Urbi over loan

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

May 9 (Reuters) - Deutsche Bank has filed suit against Mexican homebuilder Urbi seeking $61 million plus interest and expenses after Urbi failed to make loan payments, according to court documents.

The bank said the homebuilder failed to pay more than $5 million in principal and interest due on two loans, according to the lawsuit filed in New York State Supreme Court in Manhattan on Wednesday.

The loans, made in February, were for $50 million and $55 million.

Urbi said in April it had hired advisors to help it review options including restructuring debt.

Barclays and Credit Suisse are also suing Urbi for failing to make payments on derivative positions.

Urbi and its larger peers Homex and Geo are struggling with heavy debt loads and a slowdown in new home sales.

