FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Mexican builder Urbi says preliminary 3rd-qtr revenue down
Sections
Featured
How the Vegas shooter foiled a well-oiled counter-terrorism plan
las Vegas Massacre
How the Vegas shooter foiled a well-oiled counter-terrorism plan
Unexpected breather for some bankrupt U.S. retailers
Economy
Unexpected breather for some bankrupt U.S. retailers
SEC's EDGAR system vulnerable to denial-of-service attacks
Cyber Risk
SEC's EDGAR system vulnerable to denial-of-service attacks
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Market News
October 5, 2012 / 3:05 PM / 5 years ago

Mexican builder Urbi says preliminary 3rd-qtr revenue down

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

* Sales seen between 3 billion and 3.3 billion pesos

* EBITDA margin seen between 27.2 percent and 27.6 percent

MEXICO CITY, Oct 5 (Reuters) - Mexican homebuilder Urbi reported preliminary third-quarter revenue of 3 billion pesos to 3.3 billion pesos ($236.6 and $260 million), down as much as 34 percent from the same period last year.

EBITDA (earnings before interest, tax, depreciation and amortization) margin for the July-September period was between 27.2 percent and 27.6 percent, the company said in a statement released late on Thursday.

“These results are consistent with the strategy of temporarily adjusting growth to consolidate business processes and favor neutral FCFE (free cash flow to equity) generation over the next six quarters,” the statement said.

Urbi shares fell 1.61 percent to 8.54 pesos after jumping 7 percent higher on Thursday.

In the July-September period last year, Urbi posted net sales of 4.53 billion pesos and an EBITDA margin of 26.1 percent.

Urbi said it would report earnings on Oct. 26.

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.