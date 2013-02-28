FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
UPDATE 1-Mexico's Urbi shares fall nearly 10 pct on weak report
Sections
Featured
More fuel arriving, power still down for most
Puerto Rico
More fuel arriving, power still down for most
Two rights at Uber in danger of making a wrong
Breakingviews
Two rights at Uber in danger of making a wrong
When women drive the story in Saudi Arabia
Reuters Backstory
When women drive the story in Saudi Arabia
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Market News
February 28, 2013 / 7:20 PM / in 5 years

UPDATE 1-Mexico's Urbi shares fall nearly 10 pct on weak report

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

MEXICO CITY, Feb 28 (Reuters) - Shares of Mexican homebuilder Urbi fell nearly 10 percent on Thursday, as investors sold off stock after the company reported a lower fourth-quarter profit.

The company reported a 63 percent drop in fourth-quarter profit after the market closed on Wednesday, due to a slump in sales and higher financing costs.

On its analysts’ call, the company said it is moving ahead with plans to refinance its debt.

Mexican homebuilders have suffered as a result of a change in government housing policy aimed at combating urban sprawl that many see as harmful to companies like Urbi.

Urbi shares, which have fell about 43 percent since the start of the year, were down 9.87 percent on Thursday at 4.29 pesos.

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.