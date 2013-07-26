UPDATE 1-Mexico stock exchange suspends trading in homebuilder Urbi

MEXICO CITY, July 26 (Reuters) - Mexico’s stock exchange on Friday suspended trading in troubled Mexican homebuilder Urbi , a day after the company announced it had postponed its quarterly earnings report.

Urbi said on Thursday it needed more time to restructure debt and digest a recent change in government subsidies to homebuilders. It gave no indication of when it would post its quarterly results.

GEO, Mexico’s largest homebuilder, has also postponed its earnings report. It said in a filing on Thursday that it was working on restructuring its debt and hoped to present its quarterly results on Aug. 22.

The deadline for second-quarter earnings filings is Friday.

GEO, Homex and Urbi, Mexico’s three largest homebuilders, face a liquidity crunch and are trying to restructure their debt.

The Mexican government announced last month that it would offer the homebuilders 1.5 billion pesos ($115 million) in additional housing subsidies, a 25.9 percent boost from what has already been allocated this year to help the industry.

Shares of Urbi fell 6.55 percent to 1.57 pesos on Thursday.