Shares of Mexico's Urbi to begin trading again on Oct. 19

MEXICO CITY, Oct 11 (Reuters) - Mexican homebuilder Urbi said on Tuesday that trading in its shares, which has been suspended since 2013, would begin again on Oct. 19, after the company completed a restructuring under bankruptcy protection in February.

The company, once Mexico's No. 3 homebuilder, was forced to follow its larger peers Homex and Geo and restructure its outsize debt load after sales of their cheap, single-unit homes slumped.

The company said its shares, which closed at 1.57 pesos before being suspended, would begin trading at 14.09 pesos each.