FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
10 months ago
Shares of Mexico's Urbi to begin trading again on Oct. 19
#Trump
#HurricaneHarvey
#Energy&Environment
#SpecialReport
#NorthKorea
#FutureOfMoney
#CyberRisk
Sections
Holding keys to debt limit, Democrats weigh tax demands
Politics
Holding keys to debt limit, Democrats weigh tax demands
Mayweather, McGregor poised for history-making fight
Sports
Mayweather, McGregor poised for history-making fight
Shot and dumped by a pigsty: a schoolboy killed in drugs war
Philippines
Shot and dumped by a pigsty: a schoolboy killed in drugs war
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Market News
October 12, 2016 / 3:41 AM / 10 months ago

Shares of Mexico's Urbi to begin trading again on Oct. 19

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

MEXICO CITY, Oct 11 (Reuters) - Mexican homebuilder Urbi said on Tuesday that trading in its shares, which has been suspended since 2013, would begin again on Oct. 19, after the company completed a restructuring under bankruptcy protection in February.

The company, once Mexico's No. 3 homebuilder, was forced to follow its larger peers Homex and Geo and restructure its outsize debt load after sales of their cheap, single-unit homes slumped.

The company said its shares, which closed at 1.57 pesos before being suspended, would begin trading at 14.09 pesos each.

Reporting by Gabriela Lopez and Alexandra Alper; Editing by Kim Coghill

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.