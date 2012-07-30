Mexico's homebuilder Urbi nosedives on weak Q2 results

MEXICO CITY, July 30 (Reuters) - Shares of Mexican homebuilding company Urbi dropped more than 16 percent in early dealings on Monday after posting a second-quarter loss last week.

Urbi traded at 9.43 pesos. The company turned unprofitable in the second quarter, posting a loss of 125.4 million pesos ($9.4 million), as a weaker peso increased its cost of paying off dollar-denominated debt.

The company expects to gradually return to growth by the second half of 2013, Urbi said in a statement to the Mexican stock exchange on Friday.