Mexico's Urbi defaults on another interest payment

MEXICO CITY, May 28 (Reuters) - Mexico’s third-largest homebuilder, Urbi Desarrollos, failed to meet a 3.9 million peso ($311,500) interest payment, a brokerage acting as a common representative said in a statement to the Mexican stock exchange on Tuesday.

The missed payment corresponds to the period from April 30 to May 28, said brokerage Monex. The total amount of Urbi interest accrued and unpaid through Tuesday on the same debt issuance totaled about $623,000, Monex added.

About a week ago, Urbi said it would not meet a separate $6.4 million interest payment due since last month.

Urbi, which is already facing lawsuits for missed debt payments, said in April it had hired advisers to help it review options including restructuring debt.

The company, like its larger rivals Geo and Homex , has been struggling to make debt payments amid a slump in home sales.

Mexicans are increasingly spurning the cheap, suburban homes built by the country’s top three builders in favor of older homes closer to city centers.