Mexico's Urbi says debt standstill reached with biggest creditors

MEXICO CITY, June 27 (Reuters) - Mexico’s third-largest homebuilder, Urbi Desarrollos, has negotiated a 45-day standstill on debt obligations with its biggest creditors, the company said in a statement to the Mexican stock exchange on Thursday.

Urbi said the agreement provides it with short-term liquidity and forbids participating creditors from pursing additional legal remedies such as launching new lawsuits, but did not name the creditors who are party to the standstill.

The company, like its larger rivals Geo and Homex , has been struggling to make debt payments amid a slump in home sales as Mexicans are increasingly spurning the cheap, suburban homes built by them in favor of older homes closer to city centers.

Earlier on Thursday, Urbi said that financial firm Leasing Operations had filed a lawsuit against the embattled homebuilder, demanding it pay 106 million pesos ($8.13 million) it owes the firm plus interest.

Urbi, which is already facing other lawsuits for missed debt payments, said in April it had hired advisers to help it review options including restructuring debt.