FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Shares in Mexican homebuilder Urbi sink after S&P downgrade
Sections
Featured
More fuel arriving, power still down for most
Puerto Rico
More fuel arriving, power still down for most
Two rights at Uber in danger of making a wrong
Breakingviews
Two rights at Uber in danger of making a wrong
When women drive the story in Saudi Arabia
Reuters Backstory
When women drive the story in Saudi Arabia
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Hot Stocks
March 5, 2013 / 1:01 AM / 5 years ago

Shares in Mexican homebuilder Urbi sink after S&P downgrade

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

MEXICO CITY, March 4 (Reuters) - Shares in Mexican homebuilder Urbi fell 7.26 percent on Monday after ratings agency Standard & Poor’s downgraded the company’s rating three notches.

The rating agency cited poor fourth-quarter results and weak cashflow as the reason for its downgrade to CCC from B.

Urbi reported a 63 percent decline in fourth-quarter profit, hurt by weak sales and higher financing costs.

Mexico’s government is seeking to encourage more high-rise or ‘vertical’ developments while Urbi and other Mexican homebuilders hold plots of land outside urban areas that are intended for so-called ‘horizontal’ developments.

The S&P downgrade follows a multiple-notch downgrade by Fitch Ratings last week, also to CCC or junk bond status.

Urbi shares, down 51 percent since the start of the year, closed at 3.96 pesos. (Reporting by Gabriela Lopez and Elinor Comlay)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.