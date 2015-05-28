Mexico, U.S. antitrust officials meet over mergers, related matters

(Reuters) - Mexican and U.S. antitrust agencies are working to tighten collaboration on probes over cross-border mergers despite some friction between the two countries regarding other portions of Mexico’s antitrust law.

Mexico’s Federal Economic Competition Commission’s (COFECE) head, Alejandra Palacios, met privately last week in Mexico City with Federal Trade Commission Chairwoman Edith Ramirez, the Justice Department’s antitrust chief Bill Baer and Canadian Commissioner of Competition John Pecman, in hopes of tightening coordination on mergers.

