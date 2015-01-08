FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
January 8, 2015 / 5:56 PM / 3 years ago

Mexico's Pemex proposes oil swap for U.S. light crude, condensates

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

MEXICO CITY, Jan 8 (Reuters) - Mexican state oil giant Pemex said on Thursday it has proposed an oil swap with the United States under which it would import up to 100,000 barrels a day of light crude and condensates to mix with its own heavier crude at its domestic refineries.

Under the proposal, Mexico would give the United States heavier Mexican crude to be processed at refineries in the U.S.

“This does not represent an additional commitment to the 803,000 barrels of Mexican crude that were exported on average daily to the United States last year,” Pemex said on its Web site. (Reporting by Mexico Newsroom)

